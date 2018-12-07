NH teacher accused of threatening to shoot student

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire middle school teacher accused of threatening to shoot a student has been placed on administrative leave and is slated to be arraigned on a criminal charge next week, officials said.

Steven Dwyer, 51, of Manchester, who teaches English at Londonderry Middle School, allegedly told a student who wasn’t paying attention, “I don’t believe in guns or have a gun, but if I did, I would shoot you because you have your head down and not paying attention.”

Police say several other students witnessed the incident, which will lead to his Dec. 14 arraignment on a misdemeanor criminal threatening charge.

Now, parents say they are outraged.

“There is no place for that at schools,” said Brian Hunt, a concerned parent. “This is America’s youth. You can’t go around talking like that to kids these days.”

But one of Dwyer’s former students, high school senior Katarina Provost, came to his defense saying, “he was always a very spirited and funny guy.”

She doesn’t think people should jump to conclusions, saying, “I worry that people are kind of overreacting.”

