PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) – A New Hampshire high school teacher is facing assault charges in connection with an incident involving a student, school and police officials announced Thursday.

David Russell, a math teacher at Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow, has been arrested on charges including misdemeanor simple assault and sexual assault, Brian Cochrane, the school district’s superintendent, said in a news release.

Cochrane says his office received a complaint on Nov. 18 alleging that Russell had made an “unprivileged contact” with the student. His office then contacted the New Hampshire Department of Education, the student’s parents, and Plaistow police.

The 63-year-old was placed on leave the next day and will remain so pending the outcome of an investigation, according to Cochrane.

Plaistow police noted that Russell turned himself in on Wednesday after warrants were issued for his arrest.

At a meeting Thursday night, tempers flared as parents confronted the school board and demanded better communication.

“You’re not giving us the chance to protect our kids,” one parent said. “You’re hiding stuff from us.”

“I understand the privacy rights in ongoing investigations have to be taken seriously however, we as parents, should not be learning about stuff like this on the news,” said another.

Russell has since been released on personal recognizance and was ordered not to have contact with the student.

He is slated to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Jan. 31.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)