NH teacher on leave, accused of instructing, coaching students during statewide assessment exam

NEWFIELDS, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire teacher was placed on paid administrative leave Friday after officials say he instructed and coached students during a statewide assessment exam.

The fourth-grade teacher, whose name was not released, administered the New Hampshire Statewide Assessment System in English Language Arts test at Newfields Elementary School, according to school officials.

SAU 16 Superintendent David Ryan released a statement that read in part: “Today it was reported to me that during SAS ELA testing at Newfields Elementary School yesterday, a fourth-grade teacher administering the test allegedly instructed and coached students during the exam. The report includes the allegation that the teacher provided the correct answers to certain questions.”

Ryan continued: “If true, this would be a serious violation of the rules governing education and testing in New Hampshire. I immediately notified the New Hampshire Department of Education and have placed the teacher on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the state’s investigation and our own internal investigation into this matter.”

An investigation is ongoing.

