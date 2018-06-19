NH teen arrested, charged in connection with Merrimack shooting

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested on criminal charges in connection with a shooting in Merrimack, New Hampshire last month, police said.

Brendan Mericantante, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested last week on charges of conspiracy to commit a robbery with a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence and two counts of hindering apprehension, Merrimack police said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Mill Street about 6 p.m. on May 23 found a man lying in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to police. Witnesses reported seeing a blue Toyota four-door sedan fleeing the area that was later connected to Mericantante, police said.

Mericantante was arraigned Thursday and released on $10,000 cash bail.

