NH teen arrested on stolen car charge

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle.

Stone Cooper, 19, was charged with receiving stolen property and loitering/prowling, according to police.

Officers responding to a call of someone breaking into cars about 4 a.m. in the area of Page Street got another call of a reported car theft in the area.

Moments later, the stolen 2009 Chevrolet HHR was discovered in the area of Clay and Lincoln streets. Police removed Cooper from the driver’s seat and placed him into custody.

Police located several stolen items during a search, including a $500 bracelet, a woman’s license, and more than $18 in change.

Two juveniles found hiding behind a vehicle in the area were also charged with loitering/prowling.

Cooper is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

