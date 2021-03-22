NH teen, father say alleged kidnapping was just a misunderstanding, call for TX man to be released

SWANZEY, N.H. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old New Hampshire girl who police say was kidnapped by an 18-year-old from Texas is now saying the whole incident was just a misunderstanding.

Alexis White said she met Cameron Snody on an app and developed a close relationship with him. So, he flew from Fort Worth to New Hampshire on St. Patrick’s Day hoping to meet and visit with the teen.

But, on Friday morning, New Hampshire State Police said Snody stole a car belonging to White’s brother and then drove her and her 15-year-old friend south toward New York City.

White’s father Jake said he panicked when he heard the news a couple of hours later.

“All I knew was there was a man from Texas, a legal adult, and my daughter was gone. Immediately visions went through my head,” he said. “I was in terror.”

Police said the three were eventually pulled over on Interstate 91 in Connecticut later on that morning and Snody was arrested.

The two girls were taken to a local hospital where it was determined they were unharmed.

Snody is now facing extradition back to New Hampshire where he is set to face kidnapping charges.

Now, Alexis and her father Jake said they just want to set the record straight.

“All of this is just a big misunderstanding. We didn’t get kidnapped. He didn’t harm us. He didn’t do anything like that,” she said.

White said he appreciates the way law enforcement is handing the case. He has spoken with police in the hopes of clearing Snody’s name.

“We don’t approve of what happened. But we don’t want this kid’s life ruined over this,” he said.

“I want him to be ok,” Alexis added. “I really care about the kid.”

The father and daughter have been in touch with Snody’s family who is working to get his bail reduced so they can get him out of jail.

