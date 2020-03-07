NH teen found safe day after skiing out of bounds in Vermont

BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — A New Hampshire teenager is safe after skiing out of bounds at a Vermont resort and spending the night outdoors.

Josh Arsenault, 17, of Fremont, New Hampshire, was reported missing around 11 p.m. Friday after he failed to return from the Bolton Valley Ski Resort, state police said. After troopers found his car in the parking lot, they launched a search that included several rescue groups, the resort’s ski patrol, a medical helicopter and the state police unmanned aircraft system.

Arsenault was found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on a trail about about 4 miles (6.4 km) from the resort. He was in good condition, and was brought back to the resort and reunited with his parents.

