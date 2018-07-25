NH teen indicted in 2017 shooting that left man dead, mother injured

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Farmington, New Hampshire teen has been indicted on murder and attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting last year that left one man dead and his mother injured, officials said.

A Strafford County Superior Court indicted James Belyea last week on first-degree and second-degree murder charges related to the March 15, 2017 shooting death of James LaPrade, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Wednesday.

Belyea was also indicted on an attempted murder charge for allegedly repeatedly firing a handgun at his mother, Denise Belyea, who was struck and injured in the attack.

Belyea is slated to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on Aug. 2.

