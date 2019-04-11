NH teen says school made her cover up MAGA shirt on ‘America Day’

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - What was meant as a display of patriotism is now causing controversy in Epping, New Hampshire after a high school freshman says she was asked to cover up her President Trump T-shirt.

Ciretta Mackenzie says a “Trump, Make America Great Again” shirt was her outfit of choice at her school’s “America Day,” but quickly learned that wasn’t what Epping High School had in mind.

“My teacher said I was being called into the office, and I was really kind of confused, and he just asked me if I could cover it up. I said, ‘Yeah, that’s OK,'” Mackenzie said. “Whether you like it or not, he is still our president.”

Ciretta says she wasn’t disciplined and did find a sweatshirt to wear.

But while she says she respects her principal’s choice, neither she nor her father agree with it.

“That’s not fair,” she said. “I shouldn’t have to cover up my president or what I believe in. That’s not right at all.”

Her father, Jason, agreed.

“It was (to) isolate her so other people don’t get offended, and I don’t like that,” he said. “I think it should have been the other way around. If anyone gave her a hard time, well, you deal with them. Don’t remove her from the situation.”

Epping Schools released a letter to the community saying they’re looking into the issue. They’ve called Ciretta and her family to schedule a meeting and discuss what happened.

“I truly do think he was doing it just out of the best interest for me,” Ciretta said.

The two say while they don’t take offense to the school’s handling of the issue, they just wish it wasn’t an issue to begin with.

“First amendment. I should have my opinion; you should have yours. Whatever,” Ciretta said.

Jason added: “This is nothing against the school. This is about schools in general. It’s just the way it is now.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)