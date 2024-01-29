A New Hampshire teen was shot early Sunday morning after police say he attempted to stop a theft in progress he encountered while leaving for work.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Claremont Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Front Street, where they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The investigation revealed that [the victim] was walking to his car to go to work when he came upon a man inside another vehicle, committing a theft,” the Claremont Police Department said in a statement. “[The victim] confronted the suspect, and a physical altercation ensued. During that altercation, the suspect fired multiple rounds from a stolen firearm of which he was in possession.”

One of these rounds hit the victim near his left shoulder. He as transported to a local hospital where authorities say he remains in stable, but serious, condition.

Investigators canvassing the neighborhood with the help a Claremont Police K-9, found evidence including the firearm used to shoot the victim and “a duffle bag containing numerous articles of stolen property.” Authorities said they also used surveillance footage from multiple locations to ascertain the suspect’s route from the scene and confirm his physical appearance.

Police said they were able to locate and arrest the suspect “within hours of the shooting”.

Jared Strickland, 24, of Claremont, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with first degree assault, robbery, criminal mischief (felony), theft (class-a felony), falsifying physical evidence, and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Det. Sgt. Trevor Dickerman at 603-542-7026.

