NH teen using 3D printer to make face shields for healthcare workers, first responders

RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire teenager is using a 3D printer to produce face shields for healthcare workers and first responders in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Joey Marston, 14, of Rye, has been busy printing protective gear for those on the frontlines battling the potentially deadly disease.

“I make about three a day. They take about three hours to print,” the eighth-grader told 7NEWS. “I have like 25 made by now.”

Marston first started 3D printing in the fifth-grade, making random items for friends. But with so many people now taking on the pandemic, he wanted to put his skills to work for a much-needed cause.

“They’re like really stressed because their family and friends are on the frontlines working with these people with the virus. It feels nice to know that they’re a little at ease with this protection,” Marston added.

Marston recently dropped off shields at the Portsmouth Fire Department. He has since gotten requests from around the country.

“Whenever I have the time, I just get out the materials and start putting them together,” he said.

His mother, Yvonne Marston, says she is happy her son is putting the 3D printer to such great use.

“For him to be able to put a passion into good work is amazing,” she said.

The Marstons plan to drop off more shields at a doctor’s office later this week.

