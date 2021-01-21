WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A 13-year-old New Hampshire boy who bonded with President-elect Joe Biden over their shared experience with stuttering took part in the prime-time special capping off Biden’s inauguration Wednesday evening.

Brayden Harrington recited part of President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address, saying, “And so my fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

Harrington and Biden first met last February at a campaign event in New Hampshire. Biden, who worked through a stutter as a child, invited the young boy to meet with him backstage, where he spoke with him about stuttering and techniques for how to deal with it.

The boy talked about that moment in a video at the Democratic National Convention over the summer.

