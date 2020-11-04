NH throws support behind Biden, reelects Gov. Sununu

New Hampshire has stayed blue as they did in 2016, throwing their support and four electoral votes behind former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

With the threat of COVID-19, Biden did not make campaigning in the Granite State a priority, opting to send surrogates in his place.

Standing in a frigid parking lot, Ray Buckley, the Chair of the state’s Democratic Party said they understood. Coronavirus not only threw a wrench in the race but became the issue of this election cycle.

He announced that despite its impact, voter turnout in his state was the largest yet.

“We certainly understood and understand that in this period of COVID, the events that we were gonna put on were not going to be the large scale events that Trump was gonna have that literally infected thousands of people with COVID,” Buckley said. “With just these smaller events, we were very satisfied with getting Dr. Biden and Kamala Harris’s husband Doug.

On Election Day, former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton threw her support behind Biden.

“Every time I have been with him, he has looked me in the eyes, he has asked me how I am,” She said. “I know that he sincerely wants to know how I am. It’s not because it is the polite, or kind of expected thing to do. He is just a fundamentally different and kind of decent, good man in a way that clearly I believe Donald Trump is not.

New Hampshire’s electoral votes have gone Democrat in the last three presidential elections, but Hilary Clinton only won the state by 3,000 votes in 2016.

President Donald Trump has held several campaign events in the state hoping for a different outcome.

At an election watch party in Manchester, Governor Chris Sununu said he was happy he won his reelection but said he was in it for the long haul Tuesday night as the nation waited for the results of the presidential election.

“At the end of the day, this was such a weird race if you will because of how you connected with voters, how you campaigned, very different for every candidate. Regardless of policy and message, you had to find your own path to connect with voters,” He said. “We were very aggressive about it. I think we made a connection and I always try to be transparent as a governor.”

During the primary, Biden did poorly in New Hampshire — leaving the Granite State before the votes were even counted.

