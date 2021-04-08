NH to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to residents of other states

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to residents of other states later this month, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.

Starting on April 19, any person over the age of 16 will be allowed to book a vaccination appointment in the Granite State, regardless of their residency.

“We have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for New Hampshire residents,” Sununu said.

The move comes after Durham town administrator Todd Selig and other municipal officials penned a letter to Sununu, expressing concern for the thousands out-of-state students at the University of New Hampshire who have been unable to register for a vaccine appointment.

“These are members of our community, they live in our neighborhoods,” Selig said. “Come on Gov. Sununu, let’s make the right decision.”

Last week, Sununu opened up vaccinations to all New Hampshire residents 16 years of age and older.

Eligible residents can register to get vaccinated on the state’s site, which is known as VINI.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)