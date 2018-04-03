BEDFORD, NH (WHDH) - Toll repairs began Tuesday where a driver died in a fiery crash in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Caleb Scofield, 39, of Bow, died of smoke and heat inhalation, thermal injuries, and multiple blunt impact injuries, according to investigators.

Scofield was killed when his pickup truck struck a bumper in front of an E-ZPass toll lane, flipped and then burst into flames last Wednesday.

Witnesses said Scofield made no attempt to slow down before entering the toll lane.

The crash closed the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike for several hours.

The investigation into the circumstances involving the crash and fire is still ongoing.

Repairs are expected to last at least a week.

