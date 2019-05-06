NH tractor-trailer rollover blamed on ‘intense coughing fit’

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A truck driver’s “intense coughing fit” is being blamed for a tractor-trailer rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire that left lumber across the highway.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-95 about 9:37 p.m. Sunday found an overturned 2003 Kenworth flatbed trailer that had dumped its load of lumber across the roadway and onto the grass median, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, Robert Ross, 62, of New Brunswick, Canada, told troopers he was driving southbound when an “intense coughing fit” made him lose control.

The highway was closed for about six hours while the tractor-trailer and its cargo were cleared from the area.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 603-679-3333.

