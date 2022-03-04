GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after a tire flew off a tractor-trailer and struck her cruiser on Intestate 95 late Thursday night, officials said.

Trooper Lauren Hervieux was traveling on the northbound side of the highway in Greenland and responding to a call when her cruiser was hit by a tire around 11 p.m., according to state police.

The tire became dislodged from a tractor-trailer on the southbound side of the highway, crossed the median, and smashed into Hervieux’s cruiser, state police added.

The tire caused extensive damage to the cruiser but Hervieux was able to maintain control and bring the vehicle to a safe stop.

Hervieux was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

State police say the driver of the tractor-trailer continued on without stopping after losing the tire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 603-223-8490.

