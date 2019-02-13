NH trooper tickets 19 drivers, arrests 2 for failing to clear snow, ice after storm

(WHDH) — A trooper in New Hampshire stopped 21 vehicles in four hours on Wednesday and arrested two people for failing to clear snow and ice from their vehicles following this week’s snowstorm, officials said.

The trooper, who was enforcing Jessica’s Law, issued tickets to 19 drivers. Seventeen of the drivers were said to be in violation of the law, which requires drivers to clear snow and ice off their cars before they get on the roads.

The names of those who were arrested have not been made public.

Jessica’s Law was passed by the New Hampshire legislature in 2001 in response to the death of Jessica Smith, a 20-year-old woman who was killed when ice flew off the top of a truck and hit a second truck, resulting in a head-on collision with her car.

#TroopB was out once again enforcing Jessica’s Law. This Trooper stopped 21 vehicles in 4 hours issuing 19 traffic tickets, 17 were violators of #JessicasLaw. All operators were required to clear their vehicles of snow & ice before continuing on. He also arrested two individuals. pic.twitter.com/1uRL30855p — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) February 13, 2019

