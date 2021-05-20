NH troopers investigating kayaker who died in lake in the dark

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the death of a kayaker in Lake Massabesic who was out on the water in the dark.

The marine patrol unit of the state police said the kayaker had gone out on the lake with his friend at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. The kayaker entered the water at about 4 a.m. and began to struggle, state police said.

Attempts to save the person were unsuccessful and the kayakers did not have personal flotation devices, state police said.

The marine patrol unit received a 911 call at about 6:15 a.m. about an unresponsive kayaker in the lake, which is located just east of Manchester.

Troopers did not release the identity of the person who died.

The marine patrol unit and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department say that water temperatures are still cold and state law requires each boater to have a wearable life jacket with them whenever they are aboard any boat.

