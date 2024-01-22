When voters head to the polls for Tuesday’s New Hampshire Republican Primary, they will be met with a smaller-than-usual field of candidates.

With the field already narrowed to former President Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, New Hampshire voters and a political expert in the state recently spoke to 7NEWS about the status of the race.

“Especially with DeSantis gone, it’s basically an either-or,” said University of New Hampshire professor Dante Scala. “Either you’re with Trump or you’re against him.”

“Then, if you’re against him, you’re voting for Haley,” Scala said.

DeSantis announced his decision to drop out of the race on Sunday.

On Monday, in Concord, where Haley was making the rounds with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, one voter said the newly whittled-down field meant fewer choices.

“It makes it more difficult,” said Lynne Bloomquist. “I feel bad for the people who are undecided going into the polls.”

Beyond the small field, one recent University of New Hampshire poll estimated nearly one in four eligible voters this week will be voting for the first time in New Hampshire, either because they just moved to the state or because they’re newly old enough to vote.

First-time voter Cade Maddock on Monday said he values the privilege.

“Everyone has a voice and they let you vote for a reason,” he said. “So, get out there and do it.”

“Don’t waste a vote,” he continued.

Young voters have often been energized by certain candidates, as happened in 2020 when Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic Primary.

This year, though, Scala said he isn’t feeling the enthusiasm.

“I could feel the lack of motivation from my students just because the race feels so quiet and stable and uninteresting,” Scala said.

Another first-time voter, David Singer, said he had been leaning toward DeSantis.

On Monday in Manchester, he said he was looking at his options.

“DeSantis dropped out and I like Haley,” Singer said. “But I don’t think she’s got what it takes to win in the general election. So, I’m going to go with Donald Trump.”

