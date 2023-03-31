SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Voters in New Hampshire who spoke with 7NEWS on Friday said they weren’t swayed one way or the other after news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment spread. Those who support him said they’d still back the former president.

Frank Licata, who campaigned for Trump in 2015 and 2016, said he’s seen the former president overcome controversy in the past.

“Every time something came up, whether it was the Access Hollywood tapes or whether it was any kind of blooper he said out of his mouth, it didn’t hurt him at all. People will say, ‘Oh, wow, he’s done now,’ but then no, it just made Teflon Don more strong,” he said.

New Hampshire voter Frank Quinn said the indictment would have no impact on his decision of who to vote for in 2024.

Another voter said, “I think that the people who are on his side are going to side with him once they charge him. It’s going to make him more popular than he even is now in their eyes.”

Trump has vowed to stay in the race despite legal issues.

New Hampshire business owner George Kenny said he’d still support the former president.

“This guy is a winner. You can’t kill him, he’s the best thing that there is and everything that he says, comes true, so I’m all in,” he said.

Many other voters who shared their opinions said they’d prefer not to go on camera because national politics have become too devisive.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)