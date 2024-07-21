NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - New Hampshire voters shared mixed reactions Sunday after President Joe Biden ended his bid for a second term and backed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement atop the Democratic ticket.

On both sides of the political aisle, many voters said the decision came as no surprise just over three weeks after Biden’s performance in last month’s debate against former President Donald Trump touched off widespread calls for him to step aside.

“I kind of expected that to happen, one way or another, whether it be a mental issue…or it’s that the party just decided ‘Hey, we just don’t want you,’” Matt Johnson told 7NEWS in Nashua, New Hampshire.

“I’m not too surprised,” said David Kim. “I guess I kind of expected that to happen. I think there’s a lot of pressure from the party. He’s not getting any younger.”

While many expected Sunday’s news, Jeannie Durkin, said she still became emotional after hearing of Biden’s announcement.

“I cried,” she said. “I was really sad.”

Looking ahead, many quickly eyed a potential new nominee in Harris.

“I hope that they pick Pete Buttigieg for vice president,” said Jeff Smith.

“I like Kamala Harris,” Durkin said. “I can’t stand Trump. I think this country will be in trouble if he’s elected.”

Vinny Combs, who supports Trump, said he was happy to hear Biden stepped aside.

Johnson said the news “doesn’t change the way I’m voting.”

“I’ve been seeing the writing on the wall for a long time,” he said. “I’m just like ‘Hey, I can’t barely afford nothing.’ And Joe Biden hasn’t really helped me in that.”

New Hampshire has voted for the Democratic nominee for president in every election cycle since 2004. But the margin has reliably been close.

Most recently, New Hampshire voters rallied to give Biden a win in this year’s New Hampshire primary after he declined to campaign in the state due to a dispute between state Democrats and the Democratic National Committee.

Biden’s name was not listed on primary ballots. But a group of supporters organized a write-in campaign to lift Biden past other candidates including Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

