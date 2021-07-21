GREENVILLE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials warned of fast-moving rivers and streams and high water levels as a woman’s body was recovered from Souhegan River in Greenville.

The woman’s body was spotted on Tuesday, a day after she went missing. Foul play is not suspected, officials said.

Because of the high water levels, the Bedford Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team was called in to recover the body.

“Rivers are high and dangerous. Do not enter rivers during high water events, as rivers become unpredictable,” officials said.

