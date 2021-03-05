(WHDH) — A New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife biologist helped a moose that had become trapped between a rock and a tree for multiple days.

Wildlife biologist Dan Bailey entered a field early Thursday morning and found the distressed moose after becoming aware of the wild animal thanks to outdoorsman Randy Jacunski.

N.H. Fish and Game says the moose is tired but alert and can maintain balance.

They plan to reassess her this afternoon but are hopeful she is not at the scene when they return.

“Backing away and removing our disturbance to give her space is best for her recovery,” N.H. Fish and Game wrote on Facebook.

