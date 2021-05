NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - New Hampshire wildlife officials were called in to help after a bear was spotted roaming in downtown Nashua on Thursday.

The bear was chemically sedated by a wildlife biologist and transported to a more suitable area.

Big thanks to NH Fish And Game for helping a lost visitor to down town Nashua find his way home today, he is a bit sleepy now but chemically sedated by trained Wildlife biologist , so he will be up and causing mischief in no time @NH_OGT pic.twitter.com/MUqZT2gWt8 — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) May 27, 2021

