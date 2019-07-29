NH wildlife officials rescue bobcat cub stuck on roof of Burger King

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Wildlife officials rescued a bobcat cub that was stuck on the roof of a Burger King in Stratham, New Hampshire, over the weekend, officials said.

The Stratham Police Department shared photos on Facebook that showed the feisty feline inside an animal carrier following the rescue.

“All in a day’s work,” the department said. “Off. Matt Callahan received a call of a bobcat cub on the roof of Burger King over the weekend. Fish and Game were called and the little guy was taken away safely.”

The cub has since been relocated.

