NH woman accused of abusing ‘extremely malnourished’ dog found living in squalor

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Merrimack, New Hampshire woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say they found her “extremely malnourished” dog living in squalid conditions.

Alexa Cho was arrested Monday on two counts of cruelty to animals and charges of having an unlicensed dog and failure to vaccinate a dog, according to Merrimack, New Hampshire police.

Officers conducting a well-being check on Sycamore Drive on July 24 allegedly looked through a window and saw a German Shephard named “Turbo” that looked extremely malnourished and surrounded by feces and urine in the kitchen where it was confined.

The officers also reported that the food and water dishes were empty and the water dish contained mildew.

Turbo was taken into protective custody and released to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire for care.

Even after receiving care, police say Turbo’s health is grave and his adoptability is in question due to the neglect.

Cho was ordered released on personal recognizance bail and slated to be arraigned Aug. 22 in the 9th District Court, Merrimack Division.

