NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing domestic violence charges after police say she assaulted a man known to her with a pair of scissors in Nashua on Saturday.

Puja Malaviya, 29, of Nashua, is being held on preventative detention pending her arraignment Tuesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court – South, according to Manchester police.

Officers responding to a reported assault at a local residence learned that a man had suffered minor injuries after Malaviya attacked him with a pair of scissors, police said.

She also allegedly damaged some of his property.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

