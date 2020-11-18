MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman accused of assaulting a victim during an argument in Merrimack turned herself over to police on Tuesday.

Kayla Nigro, 26, of Nashua, turned herself in on a warrant charging her with two counts of simple assault and criminal mischief, according to Merrimack police.

Officers responding to a reported assault at a Merrimack residence around 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 learned that Nigro had allegedly punched a victim in her head and pulled her hair during an argument that had escalated.

Nigro also threw a lit candle inside the home, police said.

Nigro was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on Dec. 7.

