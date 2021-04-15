NH woman accused of repeatedly assaulting, nearly burning child

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she repeatedly assaulted a juvenile girl and nearly set her on fire.

Viviana Peter Ajby, 42, of Concord, was arraigned Thursday in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of simple domestic assault, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, arson, and criminal threatening, according to the Concord Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of girl who was assaulted at the Willow Crossing apartment complex on Village Street over the weekend learned that the victim was “assaulted multiple times and placed in a situation that she was almost set on fire,” police said in a news release.

Ajby surrendered to police on Wednesday. She has since been released on personal recognizance.

Anyone with information on the alleged assaults is urged to contact Concord police at 603-225-

8600.

An investigation remains ongoing.

