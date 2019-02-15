NH woman accused of sideswiping cruiser, tow truck, arrested on drunken driving charge

NEWINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dover, New Hampshire woman is facing a drunken driving charge after police say she sideswiped a state trooper’s cruiser and nearly struck a tow truck driver in Newington early Friday morning before fleeing the scene.

Troopers conducting a motor vehicle stop that resulted in an operating under the influence arrest on the Spaulding Turnpike North about 12:47 a.m. were waiting for the tow truck to load the car onto a flatbed when a passing motorist sideswiped both vehicles, according to state police.

There were no reported injuries.

After releasing a description of the suspect vehicle, a Dover police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description in a driveway on Boston Harbor Road in Dover and arrested Robyn Dubois, 25, on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and conduct after an accident.

An alcohol breath test revealed she had a blood alcohol content that was more than twice the legal limit to drive.

She is expected to be arraigned in 7th Circuit Dover District Court on March 12.

