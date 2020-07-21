NH woman accused of stealing $3K Pomeranian from pet store

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was arrested last week after police say she stole a $3,000 Pomeranian from a pet store.

Makayla A. Cherichel, 22, of Nashua, is expected to be arraigned at a later date in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including theft by unauthorized taking, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a theft at a pet store in the city on Friday around 4:20 p.m. found Cherichel in possession of the stolen dog, which was valued at $2,999, police said.

The Pomeranian was not harmed during the incident.

Cherichel has since been released on personal recognizance.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)