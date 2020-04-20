NH woman accused of threatening Walmart employee with knife

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire, woman is facing criminal charges after police say she was caught trying to steal from a Walmart on Sunday and threatened an employee with a knife.

Officers responded to the Gold Street store on Sunday around 6 p.m. after someone called to report an armed robbery, according to police. The caller is said to have told officers that a woman was attempting to shoplift and when confronted by a loss prevention officer, threatened the employee with a knife.

The woman, who police later identified as 32-year-old Jennifer Vallier, then left the store and ran off toward Hannaford Supermarket, where officers took her into custody.

Vallier was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

She is expected to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court North.

