NH woman among those rescued from cruise ship that began taking on water off coast of Norway

RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was among the hundreds of terrified passengers who found themselves stuck aboard a Norweigan cruise ship when its engines failed off the coast of Norway.

Tom Decker, whose wife, Anne, was among the frightened passengers, said waiting to find out if his wife would survive was one of the most difficult experiences of his life.

“I just can’t remember the last time I cried like that. It was terrifying,” he said, recalling a devastating text he received from Anne.

“It said, ‘Say a prayer. Big Storm. No power. Bad here. I love you, honey. Thanks for giving me such a wonderful life.'”

Nearly 500 people were airlifted to rescue helicopters. Others, like Anne, stayed on the ship, waiting and praying for help.

“It was almost like she was writing her last will and testament. Thanks for this, thanks for that. I think the ship is going under,” Tom said.

At times, ocean water filled part of the ship as powerful waves rocked the boat.

Tom said at one point, a window broke and his wife found herself underwater.

“Not only was she underwater but when the ship turned, the waves took all her belongings, personal belongings, out the window,” he said.

The frightening experience came to an end when the massive ship was towed back to port.

Thankfully, Tom said Anne is OK and will soon be flying home.

“I said, ‘Other than this, how was the trip?’ and she laughed about it,” he said. “She’s got it under control.”

