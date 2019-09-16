WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after a juvenile was found unresponsive in her home where illegal substances were being used on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive juvenile at a home in Wolfeboro just before 9:30 p.m. found evidence of illegal substance use, according to police.

The owner of the home, 57-year-old Susan Baker, of Wolfeboro, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She is scheduled to appear in Ossipee District Court on Nov. 13.

