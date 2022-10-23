NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police arrested a woman who had multiple warrants after a police chase through Claremont and Newport, NH.

The incident started around 9 p.m. Friday when an NH State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle, driven by Ashley E. Smith, 29, of Warner, NH on Elm Street in Newport for having no license plate and a defective equipment violation.

The vehicle did not stop for the trooper and a chase ensued. Several Stop Sticks were used to slow down the vehicle, which Smith continued to operate after all four tires were deflated.

The vehicle continued at a slow speed before colliding with a Claremont NH Police cruiser ending the pursuit.

Warner was arrested and, when identified, police discovered she had three electronic bench warrants for her arrest, as well a Superior Court warrant with additional charges. She is also charged with numerous additional charges, including two counts of felony reckless conduct and operating with a suspended license amount others.

A male passenger in the vehicle was released on scene with no charges at the time.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with related information to contact NH State Police.

