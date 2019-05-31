NH woman arrested for allegedly egging on fight between 2 girls

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she facilitated a fight between two juvenile girls in Manchester, New Hampshire last week and even offered one of the girls instructions on what to do.

Officers involving a fight between two girls on Putnam Street that was recorded on a cellphone arrested Mikayla Reno, of Manchester, on charges of riot, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and simple assault.

Reno is accused of facilitating the fight, giving one of the girls instructions, and at one point separating the two girls and saying, “rebuttal, square up again,”

No court date has been set.

