NH woman arrested on assault charge after juvenile found stabbed in neck

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old woman is facing a first-degree assault charge in connection with the stabbing of a juvenile in Manchester, New Hampshire early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress on Elm Street around 1:30 a.m. found a juvenile suffering from a stab wound to the neck, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Amanda Mitchell was arrested after officers determined a woman had assaulted the juvenile, causing the injuries and there had not been a burglary, police said.

The victim was taken to Elliot Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-North on Feb. 22.

