NH woman arrested on drugged driving charge after violent crash

CROYDON, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspected drugged driver is facing charges in connection with a violent crash in Croydon, NH that left her crumpled vehicle next to a pond, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 10 about 5:15 a.m. Thursday found a 2008 Nissan Altima that had come to rest next to Spectacle Pond, state police said.

The driver, Elizabeth Ball, 24, of Newport, New Hampshire, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where she was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs.

A preliminary investigation suggests Ball was driving southbound when she crossed into the northbound lane, left the roadway, and hit a tree stump near the pond.

She was released on personal recognizance pending her May 15 arraignment in Sullivan County Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Edward Horton at 603-223-8494.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)