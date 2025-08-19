BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges in connection with the death of a New Hampshire teen.

Heather Keegan, 55, of Bedford, was charged for hosting a party at her home in June with underage drinking.

17-year-old Tyson Bolduc was at the party at Keegan’s home before he died in Bedford after police said he jumped from the passenger seat of a car.

The teenage driver of the vehicle Bolduc was a passenger in did not test positive for alcohol, but was charged with driving with an open container of alcohol.

Keegan is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

