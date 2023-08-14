NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman who is facing child porn charges after allegedly taking nude pictures of children at a Tyngsboro daycare has been allowed to be released from federal custody, officials said.

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, who previously worked at Creative Minds Early Learning Centers, can be released on three counts of sexual exploitation of children. She must stay with her parents and stay away from the day care center.

US Attorney Anne Paruti told a judge investigators discovered 10,000 text messages between Groves and her former partner that included explicit photographs and talk of children. Groves was sharing the images with former New Hampshire State Rep. Stacie Laughton, with whom she was in a previous relationship.

Laughton was the first openly transgender person elected to the New Hampshire House.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)