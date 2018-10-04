NH woman charged in Concord bank robbery thanks to tips from public

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges in connection with a bank robbery in Concord on Wednesday after police received several tips from the public, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery at the Citizens Bank at Capital Plaza spoke with a teller who said a suspect had just entered the bank wearing a winter hat, jacket, and scarf and passed a note demanding a large sum of money before gesturing to suggest they were armed, police said.

After receiving tips from the public, police arrested Sarah L. Hodge, 57, of Concord on a charge of unarmed robbery.

Hodge was ordered held without bail at the Merrimack County House of Corrections and is slated to be arraigned Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court.

In a statement Thursday, police thanked “the members of the public who contacted us with information regarding this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police at 603-225-8600.

