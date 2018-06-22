NH woman charged in connection with fatal fentanyl overdose

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A suspected drug dealer has been indicted on criminal charges after selling fentanyl to a New Hampshire man who later overdosed, officials said.

Tanya Palmer, 44, was indicted June 15 by the Hillsborough County Grand Jury on charges including sale of a controlled drug resulting in death, conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, selling a controlled drug, and possessing a controlled drug with intent to distribute, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency, Manchester Police Chief Enoch F. Willard, and Drug Enforcement Administration Associate Special Agent in Charge Jon C. DeLena announced Friday.

The charges stem from the death of Marc Theberge, 43, of Berlin, who died after ingesting fentanyl he bought from Palmer on Feb. 23, 2017, according to the release.

The charge of sale of a controlled drug resulting in death carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Palmer is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court next month.

