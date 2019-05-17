MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman who gave her emaciated pit bull to an animal hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire last month is now facing an animal cruelty charge, police said.

Megan Ramos-Heredia, 28, of Manchester, and other women brought the dog, who has since been named Daisy, to the Manchester Animal Hospital on April 8, claiming that she found the pup in Livingston Park, according to police.

The 2-year-old pit bull weighed in at 26.2 pounds, when she should have been closer to 40 to 60 pounds.

She also suffered from dehydration, anemia and various skin issues.

Police say they launched an investigation into Daisy and discovered that Ramos-Heredia was actually the dog’s owner and had owned her since late December 2018.

Ramos-Heredia turned herself over to police Wednesday.

Daisy is now at a healthy weight after receiving antibiotics for her skin and getting normal feedings.

