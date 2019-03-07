NH woman charged with arson in connection with suspicious fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire woman has been charged with arson in connection to a suspicious fire in January, officials say.

Dezereih Regan Gionet, 23, is accused of intentionally setting a fire on the front porch of an apartment building.

Officers say she tried to get away from the officers, so she is also charged with escape.

Police say the suspect was seen on surveillance video carrying a gas can just before the fire started.

No one was hurt, but the fire caused serious damage.

