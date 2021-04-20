NH woman charged with driving while intoxicated in crash that left pedestrian seriously injured

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was arrested on driving while intoxicated charges following a crash on Saturday that left a pedestrian with serious injuries, police announced Monday.

Rebecca Yuhasz, 31, of Exeter, will be called to court on a later date to face charges including two counts aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Officers responding to a report a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Bridge Street in Portsmouth around 9:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries to their lower extremities, police said.

The victim was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment.

Yuhasz was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Her bail was set at $2,500.

The crash remains under investigation.

