NH woman charged with waving gun, throwing spatula at man in argument over dog

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing assault and threatening charges after waving a gun and throwing a spatula at a man in Manchester, New Hampshire last month, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a gun on Granite Street on May 17 were told a man had started arguing with a juvenile over the treatment of a dog, police said. While the argument continued, a woman allegedly threw a spatula at him and then displayed a gun and threatened him.

Police identified the woman as Chrystal Callaghan, 42, on charges of simple assault and criminal threatening.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)