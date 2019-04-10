NH woman crashes through guardrail, lands on opposite side of highway after falling asleep

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old woman who fell asleep while driving on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning crashed into another car and landed upside down on the opposite side of the highway, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a motor vehicle collision on the southbound side of the highway about 9:45 a.m. found a 2009 Mazda that had flipped over the guardrail before coming to a rest on its roof in a northbound lane, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Investigators say Colby Rezk, 27, of Nashua, fell asleep, lost control of her vehicle, and struck a 2012 Toyota being driven by 41-year-old Merrimack resident Andrew Desmond, causing her to roll over the center guardrail.

Rezk was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with non-life threating injuries. Desmond was not injured in this crash.

The left lane of the turnpike north and south had to be shut down for two hours so crews could clear the wreckage and patch up the guardrail.

Rezk is charged with negligent driving. She is slated to appear in Nashua District Court on June 5.

