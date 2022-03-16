NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - BOCA RATON, Fla. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire woman died after going overboard from a motorboat off the coast of Boca Raton, Florida on Sunday.

Lindsey Partridge, 22, had been traveling in a boat with another occupant about 150 yards from the Boca Raton Inlet around noon when a wave washed over the vessel, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Partridge fell overboard and the other occupant attempted to maneuver the boat to pick her up, the commission said.

She was brought to shore by lifeguards at the Boca Beach Club before being transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)