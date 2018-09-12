NH woman escapes injury after tree comes crashing down on vehicle

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A tree came crashing down on a motor vehicle in Hudson, New Hampshire while the operator was driving along Lowell Road Monday.

Sue Jutras, of Londonderry, says she’s fortunate she didn’t get hurt when the tree fell and crushed her Honda sport utility vehicle.

“I was pretty much shaken up. It was a freaky accident,” she said. “It really just happened so fast.”

Without warning, the tree slammed through the hood and shattered the windshield.

“I just kind of held my breath and hoped for the best,” Jutras said.

Jutras was on her way home from work. She wasn’t hurt, but was shaken up.

“I feel very fortunate,” she said.

Employees at Stellar Motor Group came rushing out when they heard the noise of the tree crashing onto the vehicle.

“It just sounded like a crumbling smash,” said employee Evan O’Hanion.

Police say it was pure luck Jutras walked away unscathed.

“She’s very fortunate she came out unhurt,” Hudson Police Captain Bill Avery said.

